TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,449 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 3.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 457.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

TU stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

