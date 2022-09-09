TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $34.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,752 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. TELUS has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

