Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $25.11. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 17,481 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 241,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

