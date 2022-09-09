Tenset One Day Volume Reaches $177,188.00 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00010711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $423.76 million and approximately $177,188.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tenset Coin Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,059,160 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.