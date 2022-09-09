TenX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,666.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $73,666.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TenX Profile

TenX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

