Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

