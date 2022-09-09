Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
NYSE:TX opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
