Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 140.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 2.7% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

