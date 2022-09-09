Ternoa (CAPS) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ternoa has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $260,482.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,148.32 or 0.99640732 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com/en. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.