Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded up 170.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Terra has a market capitalization of $663.04 million and approximately $4.53 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 180.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00024542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007631 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012390 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013148 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.