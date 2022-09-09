Tether EURt Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (EURT)

Tether EURt (EURT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Tether EURt has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $489,417.00 worth of Tether EURt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether EURt coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tether EURt has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether EURt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.

Tether EURt Coin Profile

EURT is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Tether EURt’s total supply is 50,001,661 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,429 coins. Tether EURt’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

Tether EURt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Tether (EURT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the Euro. A digital token backed by fiat currency provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether EURt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether EURt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether EURt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether EURt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether EURt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.