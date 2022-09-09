Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,710.75 or 0.08071345 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $421.74 million and $216,530.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.