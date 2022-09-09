Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$15,840.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$15,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,090,803.60.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$440.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$850.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,230.00.

On Friday, August 26th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$790.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$385.00.

On Friday, July 29th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$790.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$735.00.

Tethys Petroleum Price Performance

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

