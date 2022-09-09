Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 530.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,807.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,721.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,522.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,899.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

