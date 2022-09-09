Tezos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.84 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00007632 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $49.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 146.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 929,749,289 coins and its circulating supply is 908,248,683 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.