The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). In other news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,475 ($41.99) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,913.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,949.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 851.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

