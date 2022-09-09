The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

