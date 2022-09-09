The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.