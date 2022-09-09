The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
