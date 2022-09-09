The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average of $261.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.