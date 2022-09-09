The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

