The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on Safran in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

EPA SAF opened at €102.62 ($104.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.83. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.