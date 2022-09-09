The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DK. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

