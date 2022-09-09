The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $15.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 142,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

