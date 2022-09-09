The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NEXON Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:NEXOY opened at 19.65 on Wednesday. NEXON has a 1-year low of 14.48 and a 1-year high of 25.09.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

