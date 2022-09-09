The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $30.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

