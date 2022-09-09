The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $81.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 132,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

