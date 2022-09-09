The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.9% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 23,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

