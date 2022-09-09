The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $30.56 on Friday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

