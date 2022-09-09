The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.19. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.65 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £173.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,587.50.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

