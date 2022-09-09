The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.
The Pebble Group Price Performance
Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.19. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.65 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £173.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,587.50.
About The Pebble Group
