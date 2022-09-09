The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

