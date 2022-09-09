The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 608,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

