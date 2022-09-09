The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,691,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Up 1.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.