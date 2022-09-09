The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $688.17

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.17 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($8.92). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 735 ($8.88), with a volume of 1,954,890 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 715 ($8.64).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 703.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.