The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.50.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

