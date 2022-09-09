The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. abrdn plc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,284,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.