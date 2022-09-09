THEKEY Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

