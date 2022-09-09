Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $301.67 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $301.67 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00099187 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069508 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033558 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008376 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009306 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000106 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
