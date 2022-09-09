Theta Fuel Trading Up 3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $316.93 million and $20.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00096807 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00075267 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033404 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008248 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009118 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002606 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000101 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
