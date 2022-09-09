TheVig Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One TheVig coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TheVig

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

