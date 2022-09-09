TheVig (VIG) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TheVig alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.