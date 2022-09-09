Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

