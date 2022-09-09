TigerCash Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $368,153.64 and $608,085.00 worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,043.56 or 0.99961658 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

