Time New Bank (TNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $830,154.00

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $24.32 million and $830,154.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars.

