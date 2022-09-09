TNC Coin (TNC) Market Cap Hits $4.64 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $799,265.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars.

