Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82. Toast has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

