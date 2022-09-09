TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TODGF. UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.