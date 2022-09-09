Tokenomy (TEN) Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Tokenomy (TEN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $4,342.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users.Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool.”

