Tokyo AU Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,162.00 (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $44,162.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002109 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokyo AU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.