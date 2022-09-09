Toncoin Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $20.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00008984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
