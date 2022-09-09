Toncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $20.86 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $20.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00009407 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.49 or 0.01091588 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00846208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017100 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021633 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
