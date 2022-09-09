TOP Price Down 13.8% This Week (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, TOP has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $65,319.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077519 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

